See All Registered Nurses in Austin, TX
Camille Watson, CNS Icon-share Share Profile

Camille Watson, CNS

Psychiatric Nursing
2 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Camille Watson, CNS is a Psychiatric Nurse in Austin, TX. 

Camille Watson works at Austin Psychiatric Alliance in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Psychiatric Alliance Pllc
    4101 Parkstone Heights Dr Ste 360, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 637-9090
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Camille Watson?

    Aug 14, 2021
    I love Camille. Been going to her for about 3 years. She is very to the point and and very good at what she does. I have never waited to long for her to ever get back to me about a med change or just a question. I love the staff there as well. They are very caring and helpful.
    MICHELLE — Aug 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Camille Watson, CNS
    How would you rate your experience with Camille Watson, CNS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Camille Watson to family and friends

    Camille Watson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Camille Watson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Camille Watson, CNS.

    About Camille Watson, CNS

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811096324
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Camille Watson, CNS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Camille Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Camille Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Camille Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Camille Watson works at Austin Psychiatric Alliance in Austin, TX. View the full address on Camille Watson’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Camille Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Camille Watson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Camille Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Camille Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Camille Watson, CNS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.