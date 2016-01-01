See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Myers, FL
Camille Markham, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Camille Markham, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. 

Camille Markham works at Saluscare Inc in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ruth Cooper Ctr for Behavioral Hlt Car
    2789 Ortiz Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 275-3222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurocognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurodevelopmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Camille Markham, PMHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972114023
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Camille Markham, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Camille Markham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Camille Markham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Camille Markham works at Saluscare Inc in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Camille Markham’s profile.

    Camille Markham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Camille Markham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Camille Markham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Camille Markham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

