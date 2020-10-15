Camille Johnson, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Camille Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Camille Johnson, CFNP
Camille Johnson, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their residency with University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Functional Family Family Medicine7301 Jefferson St NE Ste G, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 922-9800
- Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Medical Center - Gibson
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
- University Of Nm Carrie Tingley Hospital
- Unm Hospital
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Camille was kind and compassionate. The office staff is very helpful.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Camille Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Camille Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Camille Johnson speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Camille Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Camille Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Camille Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Camille Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.