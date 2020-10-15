See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Super Profile

Camille Johnson, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Camille Johnson, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their residency with University of New Mexico School of Medicine

Camille Johnson works at Functional Family Family Medicine in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Functional Family Family Medicine
    7301 Jefferson St NE Ste G, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 922-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Lovelace Medical Center - Gibson
  • Lovelace Westside Hospital
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital
  • Presbyterian Hospital
  • University Of Nm Carrie Tingley Hospital
  • Unm Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Andropause
Arthritis
Allergies
Andropause
Arthritis

Allergies Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chest Cold Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    
    About Camille Johnson, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508902412
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Na For Fnp
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Camille Johnson, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Camille Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Camille Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Camille Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Camille Johnson works at Functional Family Family Medicine in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Camille Johnson’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Camille Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Camille Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Camille Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Camille Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

