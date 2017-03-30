Camille Clay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Camille Clay, LPC
Camille Clay, LPC is a Counselor in Washington, DC.
The Healthy Place4014 Georgia Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20011 Directions (202) 882-1400
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Clay is amazing! Her entire energy is calming.
- Counseling
- English
- 1497901714
Camille Clay accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Camille Clay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Camille Clay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Camille Clay.
