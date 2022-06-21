Cameron Eklund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cameron Eklund, PA-C
Overview
Cameron Eklund, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2111
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Cameron Eklund is, by far, the absolute best health care professional I have ever had. He is intelligent, articulate, thorough, empathetic and just a fantastic individual. He listens well and includes me in making the best decision for my treatment. He, sincerely, considers my health and well-being as a top priority. I highly recommend Cameron Eklund.
About Cameron Eklund, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1487004610
Cameron Eklund accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cameron Eklund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Cameron Eklund. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cameron Eklund.
