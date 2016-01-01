Cameron Coffee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cameron Coffee, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cameron Coffee, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA.
Cameron Coffee works at
Locations
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Cameron Coffee, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962654863
Cameron Coffee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cameron Coffee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Cameron Coffee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cameron Coffee.
