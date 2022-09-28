Camden Huber, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Camden Huber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Camden Huber, LCSW
Overview
Camden Huber, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Camden Huber works at
Locations
Pediatric Associates - Pembroke Pines400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 105, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Camden is helping me work through a lot of complex trauma, which takes time, but her skills, calmness and patience are invaluable.
About Camden Huber, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1760821144
Camden Huber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Camden Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Camden Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Camden Huber.
