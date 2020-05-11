Dr. Calvin Graham, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Graham, OD
Overview
Dr. Calvin Graham, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Smith, AR.
Dr. Graham works at
Locations
-
1
Graham Optical1001 Lexington Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 782-6737
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?
Great guy. He allowed my son to come back a second time to help him learn to put his contacts in. He also gave my kids free glasses because Medicaid glasses take so long to come in.
About Dr. Calvin Graham, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1356321616
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.