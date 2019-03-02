Callie Tuggle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Callie Tuggle
Overview
Callie Tuggle is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Callie Tuggle works at
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Callie Tuggle?
Extremely smart, helpful, and calls me personally when I have blood work done. I believe she's the best dr that I've seen in this area. Thank you!!!
About Callie Tuggle
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902295983
Frequently Asked Questions
Callie Tuggle accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Callie Tuggle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Callie Tuggle works at
Callie Tuggle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Callie Tuggle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Callie Tuggle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Callie Tuggle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.