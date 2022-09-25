Caitrin Standring, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caitrin Standring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Caitrin Standring, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Caitrin Standring, PA-C is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL.
Caitrin Standring works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of La Grange5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 430A, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (224) 351-9604
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, likable, friendly staff.
About Caitrin Standring, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1083159487
Caitrin Standring has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Caitrin Standring accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Caitrin Standring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
78 patients have reviewed Caitrin Standring. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caitrin Standring.
