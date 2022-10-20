Caitlyn Bierly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP
Overview
Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
Caitlyn Bierly works at
Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic Llp1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7300Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Caitlyn Bierly?
Nurse Bierly was detailed and reviewed my record, looking at prior test results and medications as well as OTC remedies I have tried. She listened to symptoms and prior history and provided clear answers to questions, offering possible treatments, both pharmacological as well as non-pharma. I appreciated the level of detail and feel like I have an action plan to address issues that I am currently experiencing and follow ups to make sure things are where they need to be.
About Caitlyn Bierly, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801317458
Frequently Asked Questions
Caitlyn Bierly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Caitlyn Bierly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Caitlyn Bierly works at
Caitlyn Bierly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Caitlyn Bierly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caitlyn Bierly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caitlyn Bierly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.