See All Audiology Technology in Anchorage, AK
Caitlin Milligan, AUD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Caitlin Milligan, AUD

Audiology
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Caitlin Milligan, AUD is an Audiology in Anchorage, AK. 

Caitlin Milligan works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat
    3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 717-4509
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Facelift
Facelift

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Caitlin Milligan?

    Aug 12, 2022
    Great listener. Clearly explained everything and made sure I understood the results. Took the time to answer all of my questions. Very friendly and easy to talk with!
    Y. S. — Aug 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Caitlin Milligan, AUD
    How would you rate your experience with Caitlin Milligan, AUD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Caitlin Milligan to family and friends

    Caitlin Milligan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Caitlin Milligan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Caitlin Milligan, AUD.

    About Caitlin Milligan, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306350442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Caitlin Milligan, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caitlin Milligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Caitlin Milligan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Caitlin Milligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Caitlin Milligan works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Caitlin Milligan’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Caitlin Milligan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caitlin Milligan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caitlin Milligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caitlin Milligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Caitlin Milligan, AUD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.