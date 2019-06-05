Dr. Caitlin Gregory, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caitlin Gregory, OD
Overview
Dr. Caitlin Gregory, OD is an Optometrist in Homewood, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Locations
IVO Eye Center350 Hallman Hl E Ste 81, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-7767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Gregory by a friend. I was pleasantly surprised at how friendly the staff was. Dr Gregory was attentive, professional, and very nice. I purchased glasses and contact lens and was very happy with my purchase.
About Dr. Caitlin Gregory, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
