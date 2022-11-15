Cainan Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cainan Jones, APRN
Overview
Cainan Jones, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Paducah, KY.
Cainan Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Drs. Bassi and Lorch3131 Parisa Dr, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cainan Jones?
Cainan will always listen to my concerns and questions and takes plenty of time to answer my questions and never makes the appointment feel rushed. He is very professional and approachable which is rare sometimes with doctors!
About Cainan Jones, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124546056
Frequently Asked Questions
Cainan Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cainan Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cainan Jones works at
3 patients have reviewed Cainan Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cainan Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cainan Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cainan Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.