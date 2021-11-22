Dr. C Belue, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Belue, DC
Dr. C Belue, DC is a Chiropractor in Spartanburg, SC.
Dr. Belue works at
Belue Chiropractic Clinic813 N Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-2600
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Belue is excellent! On your first visit, they start with a light massage then attach a TED machine (light elecro-shock) on your back to further relax your muscles. Don't worry, you select the strength and it's not painful at all! Next they lay you on the massage table that sends rollers up and down your back. All this is to make you pliable for Dr Belue's adjustment process. I came in with numb arms from what I thought was the result of a car accident, but the Doc saw (via x-ray) that I have arthritis in my neck and carpal tunnel. Granted I'm only in my first week of treatment but Dr Belue is thoroughly invested in my path to healing. This is a blessing since I moved to Spartanburg 2 years ago from Summerville and had to leave my chiropractor of 25 years. Can't wait for my next appointment today! Will keep you updated!
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1811945686
