Byron Edwards, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (162)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Byron Edwards, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orem, UT. 

Byron Edwards works at Orem Dermatology Center in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Orem Dermatology Center
    1385 E 750 N, Orem, UT 84097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 396-7875

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Acne Scar Removal
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Acne Scar Removal

Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Condyloma Fulguration Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cradle Cap Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Electrocautery Chevron Icon
Electrocoagulation Chevron Icon
Electrosurgery Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genetic Disease of the Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery for Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Acne Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Nail Surgery Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Mucous Membrane Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Porphyria Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Pyoderma Gangrenosum Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Roseola Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 15, 2019
    Best Dermatologist ever! Dr Byron Edwards is so personable and knowledgeable. I recommend him to any looking for a dermatologist!
    About Byron Edwards, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902887193
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Byron Edwards, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Byron Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Byron Edwards has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Byron Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Byron Edwards works at Orem Dermatology Center in Orem, UT. View the full address on Byron Edwards’s profile.

    162 patients have reviewed Byron Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Byron Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Byron Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Byron Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

