Byron Edwards, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Byron Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Physicians Assistants
- UT
- Orem
- Byron Edwards, PA
Byron Edwards, PA
Overview
Byron Edwards, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orem, UT.
Byron Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
Orem Dermatology Center1385 E 750 N, Orem, UT 84097 Directions (801) 396-7875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Acanthosis Nigricans
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acne Scar Removal
- View other providers who treat Acne Surgery
- View other providers who treat Actinic Cheilitis
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Adjacent Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Adult Acne
- View other providers who treat Age Spots
- View other providers who treat Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment
- View other providers who treat Aging Face
- View other providers who treat Alopecia Areata
- View other providers who treat Anal Warts
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Angioma
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atypical Mole
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Infections
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Affected Tissue
- View other providers who treat Birthmark
- View other providers who treat Blistering Diseases
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulite
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chemical Burn
- View other providers who treat Chemical Peel
- View other providers who treat Chickenpox
- View other providers who treat Chronic Urticaria
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Collagen Injection
- View other providers who treat Condyloma
- View other providers who treat Condyloma Destruction
- View other providers who treat Condyloma Fulguration
- View other providers who treat Connective Tissue Disorders
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Laser Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Procedure
- View other providers who treat Cradle Cap
- View other providers who treat Cryosurgery
- View other providers who treat Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions
- View other providers who treat Cryotherapy for Warts
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Candidiasis
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cyst
- View other providers who treat Cyst Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Dandruff
- View other providers who treat Dermabrasion
- View other providers who treat Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning
- View other providers who treat Dermal Filler
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Dermatology Procedure
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Penile Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Vaginal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Discoid Lupus
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Electrocautery
- View other providers who treat Electrocoagulation
- View other providers who treat Electrosurgery
- View other providers who treat Endovenous Laser Treatment
- View other providers who treat Erysipelas
- View other providers who treat Erythema Multiforme
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Excision
- View other providers who treat Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Cyst
- View other providers who treat Excision of Lipoma
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excisional Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Facial Contour Alteration
- View other providers who treat Facial Peel
- View other providers who treat Facial Rejuvenation
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment
- View other providers who treat Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment
- View other providers who treat Freckle
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Genetic Disease of the Skin
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment
- View other providers who treat Gorlin Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Granuloma Annulare
- View other providers who treat Granuloma of Skin
- View other providers who treat Hair Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hair Removal
- View other providers who treat Hand Eczema
- View other providers who treat Hemangioma
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis Suppurativa
- View other providers who treat Hirsutism
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat In-Office Skin Procedure
- View other providers who treat Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Insect Bites and Stings
- View other providers who treat Intense Pulse Light
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Keloid Scar
- View other providers who treat Laser Ablation
- View other providers who treat Laser Hair Removal
- View other providers who treat Laser Office Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laser Skin Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Laser Spider Vein Treatment
- View other providers who treat Laser Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laser Surgery for Skin Conditions
- View other providers who treat Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Laser Vein Removal
- View other providers who treat Lash Enhancer
- View other providers who treat LED Light Treatment for Acne
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Lichen Planus
- View other providers who treat Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal
- View other providers who treat Localized Fat Deposits
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Removal
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Microdermabrasion
- View other providers who treat Mohs Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mole
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mole Removal
- View other providers who treat Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail Care
- View other providers who treat Nail Diseases
- View other providers who treat Nail Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Nail Surgery
- View other providers who treat Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Neurofibromatosis
- View other providers who treat Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
- View other providers who treat Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Onychomycosis
- View other providers who treat Oral Lichenoid Lesions
- View other providers who treat Oral Mucous Membrane Disease
- View other providers who treat Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Parapsoriasis
- View other providers who treat Parvovirus Infection
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pemphigoid
- View other providers who treat Pemphigus
- View other providers who treat Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
- View other providers who treat Photosensitivity
- View other providers who treat Pigmentation Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pityriasis Rosea
- View other providers who treat Porphyria
- View other providers who treat Port Wine Stain
- View other providers who treat Pruritus
- View other providers who treat Pruritus Ani
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Pubic Lice (Crabs)
- View other providers who treat Pyoderma Gangrenosum
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Repair of Pigmentation Defect
- View other providers who treat Rhinophyma
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Ringworm of the Beard
- View other providers who treat Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Roseola
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Scar Revision Surgery
- View other providers who treat Scars
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Seborrhoea
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Shaving of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Skin Aging
- View other providers who treat Skin Allergy
- View other providers who treat Skin Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer Removal
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment
- View other providers who treat Skin Discoloration
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases
- View other providers who treat Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Laxity
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Skin Procedures
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Tag Removal
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck
- View other providers who treat Stretch Marks
- View other providers who treat Sweaty Palms
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Telogen Effluvium
- View other providers who treat Thinning of Skin
- View other providers who treat Venous Sclerotherapy
- View other providers who treat Wart Removal
- View other providers who treat Wart Treatment
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wrinkle Reduction by Injection
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Byron Edwards?
Best Dermatologist ever! Dr Byron Edwards is so personable and knowledgeable. I recommend him to any looking for a dermatologist!
About Byron Edwards, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1902887193
Frequently Asked Questions
Byron Edwards has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Byron Edwards accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Byron Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Byron Edwards works at
Byron Edwards speaks Spanish.
162 patients have reviewed Byron Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Byron Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Byron Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Byron Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.