See All Nurse Practitioners in Southfield, MI
Bushra Fadhil Icon-share Share Profile

Bushra Fadhil

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Bushra Fadhil is a Nurse Practitioner in Southfield, MI. 

Bushra Fadhil works at Select Specialists, Pain Management in Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Schmid, NP
Adam Schmid, NP
10 (43)
View Profile
Sharyn Perrone, ARNP
Sharyn Perrone, ARNP
10 (17)
View Profile
Carolyn Dodson, NP
Carolyn Dodson, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Select Specialists, Pain Management
    25354 Evergreen Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 434-0422

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Bushra Fadhil?

Feb 06, 2021
Great Doctor ????? Definitely recommend it
joe — Feb 06, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Bushra Fadhil
How would you rate your experience with Bushra Fadhil?
  • Likelihood of recommending Bushra Fadhil to family and friends

Bushra Fadhil's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Bushra Fadhil

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bushra Fadhil.

About Bushra Fadhil

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780226530
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Bushra Fadhil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Bushra Fadhil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bushra Fadhil works at Select Specialists, Pain Management in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Bushra Fadhil’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Bushra Fadhil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bushra Fadhil.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bushra Fadhil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bushra Fadhil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Bushra Fadhil?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.