Dr. Burton Rosenblum, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burton Rosenblum, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Burton Rosenblum, ED.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Univeristy Of Northern Colorado Graduate Degree Community Mental Health.
Locations
A Better Marriage and Family Clinic825 E Speer Blvd # P310, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 320-5621
A Better Marriage and Family Clinic445 Union Blvd Ste 200A, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 320-5621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I originally met with "Dr R" after the dissolution of a 35 year marriage. He calmly and kindly helped me understand my divorce, and my part in it. Understanding that, we worked on finding my 'best self,' which gave me the courage to date and find a wonderful new partner. Eleven years later I revisited Dr R to help me manage a difficult relationship with an OCD daughter, as well as my partner's relationship with her. I particularly like that Dr R gives me weekly homework, which moves me to greater thought, insight and focus, long after our therapy session. The homework holds me accountable, pushing me to do uncomfortable but necessary actions, to resolve the issues at hand.
About Dr. Burton Rosenblum, ED.D
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1972781128
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Northern Colorado Graduate Degree Community Mental Health
- Cornell University School Of Arts and Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.