Dr. Burnis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayle Burnis, OD
Overview
Dr. Gayle Burnis, OD is an Optometrist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Burnis works at
Locations
Vision Affiliates5201 68TH ST, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 798-9900
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Gayle for over 10 yrs. Quality professional and a wonderful person. I fully recommend her!!
About Dr. Gayle Burnis, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnis.
