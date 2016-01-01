See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Cary, NC
Dr. Bupathi Dissanayake-Musalem, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bupathi Dissanayake-Musalem, OD

Optometry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bupathi Dissanayake-Musalem, OD is an Optometrist in Cary, NC. 

Dr. Dissanayake-Musalem works at Myeyedr in Cary, NC with other offices in Morrisville, NC and Greensboro, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Donavon Cloninger, OD
Dr. Donavon Cloninger, OD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Stuart Samuels, OD
Dr. Stuart Samuels, OD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Keel Godwin, OD
Dr. Keel Godwin, OD
8 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Myeyedr
    1975 High House Rd, Cary, NC 27519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 461-0771
  2. 2
    3603 Davis Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 234-4888
  3. 3
    Myeyedr
    3354 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 387-0930
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dissanayake-Musalem?

    Photo: Dr. Bupathi Dissanayake-Musalem, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bupathi Dissanayake-Musalem, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dissanayake-Musalem to family and friends

    Dr. Dissanayake-Musalem's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dissanayake-Musalem

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bupathi Dissanayake-Musalem, OD.

    About Dr. Bupathi Dissanayake-Musalem, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Sinhala
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497043335
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dissanayake-Musalem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dissanayake-Musalem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dissanayake-Musalem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dissanayake-Musalem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dissanayake-Musalem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bupathi Dissanayake-Musalem, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.