Bryony Shaw, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (3)
Overview

Bryony Shaw, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ventura, CA. 

Bryony Shaw works at Bryony Shaw in Ventura, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bryony Shaw
    222 E Main St, Ventura, CA 93001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 986-3578
  2. 2
    Bryony Shaw MA MFTi CCHT Ventura County
    3639 Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 814-6104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    About Bryony Shaw, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053616953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bryony Shaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Bryony Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Bryony Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bryony Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bryony Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bryony Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.