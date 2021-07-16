See All Psychologists in San Juan Capistrano, CA
Psychology
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Brynn Bailey, MSPA is a Psychologist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Brynn Bailey works at Balanced Behavioral Health in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Balanced Behavioral Health
    31897 Del Obispo St, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 (949) 429-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
Injection Therapy
Psychiatric Evaluation
Botox® Injection
Injection Therapy
Psychiatric Evaluation

Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 16, 2021
    Great help in difficult times.
    Michael — Jul 16, 2021
    About Brynn Bailey, MSPA

    Psychology
    14 years of experience
    English
    1083855407
    Education & Certifications

    Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    University of California, Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brynn Bailey, MSPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Brynn Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brynn Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Brynn Bailey works at Balanced Behavioral Health in San Juan Capistrano, CA.

    19 patients have reviewed Brynn Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brynn Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brynn Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

