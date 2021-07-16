Brynn Bailey, MSPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brynn Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brynn Bailey, MSPA
Overview
Brynn Bailey, MSPA is a Psychologist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Brynn Bailey works at
Locations
Balanced Behavioral Health31897 Del Obispo St, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (949) 429-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great help in difficult times.
About Brynn Bailey, MSPA
- Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1083855407
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- University of California, Los Angeles
Brynn Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brynn Bailey accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brynn Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Brynn Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brynn Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brynn Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brynn Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.