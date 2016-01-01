Dr. Quinn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brynda Quinn, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brynda Quinn, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hermitage, TN.
Dr. Quinn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Oncology - Hermitage5653 Frist Blvd Ste 434, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 871-9996
-
2
Tennessee Oncology Pharmacy Dispensing3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 760, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 860-1556
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinn?
About Dr. Brynda Quinn, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124188479
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.