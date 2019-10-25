Bryna McCollum, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bryna McCollum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bryna McCollum, PA-C
Overview
Bryna McCollum, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Bryna McCollum works at
Locations
UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate314 NE Thorton Pl, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bryna McCollum?
Love my doc. She is great. Really gets to the bottom of things. I always feel at ease when I come in and see her and I don't usually feel that way in doctor's offices. I've being seeing her for several years now and my son sees her too.
About Bryna McCollum, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1164503314
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Bryna McCollum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bryna McCollum using Healthline FindCare.
Bryna McCollum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bryna McCollum speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Bryna McCollum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bryna McCollum.
