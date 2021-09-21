Dr. Bryant Vo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryant Vo, OD
Overview
Dr. Bryant Vo, OD is an Optometrist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Locations
Dr. Bryant Vo Optometry5327 University Dr, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 786-7888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nice staff, brand new office. Dr. Vo is very caring and engaging.
About Dr. Bryant Vo, OD
- Optometry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790970812
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
- University of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Vo speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.
