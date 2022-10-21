Dr. Bryant M Senica, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryant M Senica, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Lake Havasu40 Capri Blvd Ste 102, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 222-1847
I was referred to Barnet-Delaney-Perkins by my PCP. BDP Eye Center got me in that same day, as it was an urgent situation. Everyone involved in my care was very professional. After being examined by Dr. Senica, I was given a follow up appointment for my problem. Dr. Senica made me feel comfortable. He answered all of my questions and reassured me that my problem is seen very frequently. I would highly recommend.
29 years of experience
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
Havasu Regional Medical Center
Dr. Senica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senica accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Senica using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Senica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
258 patients have reviewed Dr. Senica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
