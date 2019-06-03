Bryan Smith Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bryan Smith Sr, PSY
Overview
Bryan Smith Sr, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Texarkana, TX.
Bryan Smith Sr works at
Locations
Neuropsychological Services of Texarkana Pllc5411 Plaza Dr Ste E, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 255-0171
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We are so glad to have visited with Dr. Smith. He was very personable and caring. The things we've learned are so valuable in our quest. I have already highly recommended Dr. Smith, and do so to you!
About Bryan Smith Sr, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1306834015
Bryan Smith Sr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bryan Smith Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Bryan Smith Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bryan Smith Sr.
