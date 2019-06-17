See All Chiropractors in Worthington, OH
Dr. Bryan Schuetz, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Bryan Schuetz, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bryan Schuetz, DC is a Chiropractor in Worthington, OH. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Schuetz works at Capital City Chiropractic in Worthington, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Douglas Black, DC
Dr. Douglas Black, DC
2 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital City Chiropractic
    5577 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 436-3870

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Car Accident Injuries
Headache
Joint Pain
Car Accident Injuries
Headache
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schuetz?

    Jun 17, 2019
    I had a wonderful experience. Wrenched my back packing for a bicycle trip. He got me back on my fees so I could go the second half of the trip. So grateful. Thank you Dr. Bryan.
    Dianna in Columbus, OH — Jun 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bryan Schuetz, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bryan Schuetz, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schuetz to family and friends

    Dr. Schuetz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schuetz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bryan Schuetz, DC.

    About Dr. Bryan Schuetz, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770582629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Schuetz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuetz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuetz works at Capital City Chiropractic in Worthington, OH. View the full address on Dr. Schuetz’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuetz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bryan Schuetz, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.