Dr. Bryan Schuetz, DC
Dr. Bryan Schuetz, DC is a Chiropractor in Worthington, OH. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Capital City Chiropractic5577 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 436-3870
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
I had a wonderful experience. Wrenched my back packing for a bicycle trip. He got me back on my fees so I could go the second half of the trip. So grateful. Thank you Dr. Bryan.
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
Dr. Schuetz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuetz.
