Bryan Rhoads has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes.
Bryan Rhoads
Offers telehealth
Bryan Rhoads is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA.
Bryan Rhoads works at
Urgent Medical Center, 9430 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA 98662
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’m a new patient. I’ve been through a few doctors in the little time I’ve lived in Vancouver Washington. Bryan Rhoads is by far the best out of all of them!!! I’m so happy my friend referred me to him.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982033171
Bryan Rhoads accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bryan Rhoads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bryan Rhoads works at
6 patients have reviewed Bryan Rhoads. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bryan Rhoads.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bryan Rhoads, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bryan Rhoads appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.