Bryan Lazaro, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Bryan Lazaro, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3031 W Northern Ave Ste 109, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 888-3474
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 23, 2021
    Bryan has literally saved my life. He has seen me at my absolute worst and has worked tirelessly to help me get my mental health issues resolved. I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for Bryan and his desire to help me and reduce my symptoms of agonizing anxiety.
    Cathy Nielson — Sep 23, 2021
    Photo: Bryan Lazaro, PMHNP
    About Bryan Lazaro, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912458845
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bryan Lazaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bryan Lazaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Bryan Lazaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bryan Lazaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bryan Lazaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bryan Lazaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

