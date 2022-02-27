Dr. Bryan Lallathin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lallathin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Lallathin, OD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Lallathin, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX.
Locations
Resler Drive150 S Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 221-6219
Mesa4171 N Mesa St Ste 100 Bldg D, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 295-8248
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing. Caring and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Bryan Lallathin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Male
- 1083651988
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lallathin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lallathin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lallathin.
