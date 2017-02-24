Dr. Bryan Granger, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Granger, OD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Granger, OD is an Optometrist in New Iberia, LA.

Locations
Bryan D Granger Od PC1110 Angers St, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 364-0425
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was very friendly. Dr. Granger spent a good deal of time evaluating me on my first exam. I didn't feel I was being rushed through. Excellent service.
About Dr. Bryan Granger, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granger speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Granger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.