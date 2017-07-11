See All Psychologists in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Bryan Bolwahnn, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bryan Bolwahnn, MD

Psychology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bryan Bolwahnn, MD is a Psychologist in Alexandria, LA. 

Dr. Bolwahnn works at Central Louisiana Human Services District in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Jonesville, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caring Choices
    5411 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 484-6850
  2. 2
    Family Counseling Agency Inc.
    1605 Murray St, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 443-9035
  3. 3
    308 Nasif St, Jonesville, LA 71343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 339-8553
  4. 4
    Tulane Doctors - Alexandria
    1208 Wisteria St, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 484-4801
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bolwahnn?

    Jul 11, 2017
    Dr Bolwahnn is the best phychologist I've ever used. He has a gentle manner, gives eye contact and listens to you intently. He truly cares about his patients. I had male authority issues at the time but instantly trusted him. I highly recommend him.
    Cheryl Coldiron — Jul 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bryan Bolwahnn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bryan Bolwahnn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bolwahnn to family and friends

    Dr. Bolwahnn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bolwahnn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bryan Bolwahnn, MD.

    About Dr. Bryan Bolwahnn, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043247331
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bolwahnn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolwahnn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolwahnn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolwahnn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolwahnn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolwahnn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bryan Bolwahnn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.