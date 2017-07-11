Dr. Bolwahnn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Bolwahnn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Bolwahnn, MD is a Psychologist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Bolwahnn works at
Locations
1
Caring Choices5411 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 484-6850
2
Family Counseling Agency Inc.1605 Murray St, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 443-9035
- 3 308 Nasif St, Jonesville, LA 71343 Directions (318) 339-8553
4
Tulane Doctors - Alexandria1208 Wisteria St, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 484-4801
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bolwahnn is the best phychologist I've ever used. He has a gentle manner, gives eye contact and listens to you intently. He truly cares about his patients. I had male authority issues at the time but instantly trusted him. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Bryan Bolwahnn, MD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043247331
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolwahnn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolwahnn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolwahnn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolwahnn.
