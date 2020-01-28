Overview

Dr. Bryan Baker, DC is a Chiropractor in Independence, MO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE OF KANSAS CITY.



Dr. Baker works at Spine Hand And Foot Clinic in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.