Dr. Bryan Baker, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bryan Baker, DC is a Chiropractor in Independence, MO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE OF KANSAS CITY.

Dr. Baker works at Spine Hand And Foot Clinic in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Hand And Foot Clinic
    13723 E 39th St S, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 403-3883
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Disorders
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Ankle Disorders
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervicogenic Headache
Chiropractic Adjustment
Cox Flexion-Distraction Technique
Electrical Stimulation
Fibromyalgia
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Hand Conditions
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Knee Injuries
Low Back Procedure
Lower Back Injuries
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neck Pain Procedure
Plantar Fasciitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Pain
Spinal Decompression
Trigger Point Therapy
Wrist Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jan 28, 2020
    I saw Dr. Baker for the first time today and I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone I know. I have seen others chiropractors, and he is better than all others I have seen. He take time to listen, understand, and explain his process and what is happening. He does all this while seeming to genuinely care about improving his patient's well being, and with out coming off as condescending. His pricing is extremely fair and upfront. You know what you are paying each visit ($40) regardless of the type of treatments provided. I live about an hour away and will continue to make the drive in to see Dr. Baker.
    About Dr. Bryan Baker, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1215370556
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CLEVELAND CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE OF KANSAS CITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Baker, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker works at Spine Hand And Foot Clinic in Independence, MO. View the full address on Dr. Baker’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

