Dr. Bryan Baker, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Baker, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Baker, DC is a Chiropractor in Independence, MO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE OF KANSAS CITY.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Spine Hand And Foot Clinic13723 E 39th St S, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 403-3883Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday2:00pm - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
I saw Dr. Baker for the first time today and I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone I know. I have seen others chiropractors, and he is better than all others I have seen. He take time to listen, understand, and explain his process and what is happening. He does all this while seeming to genuinely care about improving his patient's well being, and with out coming off as condescending. His pricing is extremely fair and upfront. You know what you are paying each visit ($40) regardless of the type of treatments provided. I live about an hour away and will continue to make the drive in to see Dr. Baker.
About Dr. Bryan Baker, DC
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1215370556
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE OF KANSAS CITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker speaks Italian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.