Dr. Bruce Peterson, OD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Peterson, OD is an Optometrist in Schaumburg, IL.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
Bruce B Peterson O.D.1134 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 524-7771
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peterson's knowledge, training, and experience are a superb foundation to his practice. Top that with the fact he has an extremely considerate and understanding demeanor, taking time to truly appreciate the concerns and needs of his patients, means that I highly recommend him if you are looking for quality eye care. I have been going to him for nearly 20 years.
About Dr. Bruce Peterson, OD
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
