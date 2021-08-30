Dr. Bruce Pace, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Pace, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Pace, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Pace works at
Locations
Dr. Bruce Pace PH.D.1207 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 249-4647
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Independent Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He's very knowledgeable!!
About Dr. Bruce Pace, PHD
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Monsignor Carr Institute
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pace has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pace accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pace works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.
