See All Counselors in Newton Upper Falls, MA
Bruce Mermelstein, EDD Icon-share Share Profile

Bruce Mermelstein, EDD

Counseling
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Bruce Mermelstein, EDD is a Counselor in Newton Upper Falls, MA. 

Bruce Mermelstein works at Charles River Counseling Center in Newton Upper Falls, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Moves
    188 Needham St, Newton Upper Falls, MA 02464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 527-4610
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Bruce Mermelstein?

    Feb 12, 2018
    Life saver
    — Feb 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bruce Mermelstein, EDD
    How would you rate your experience with Bruce Mermelstein, EDD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Bruce Mermelstein to family and friends

    Bruce Mermelstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Bruce Mermelstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bruce Mermelstein, EDD.

    About Bruce Mermelstein, EDD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285674184
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bruce Mermelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bruce Mermelstein works at Charles River Counseling Center in Newton Upper Falls, MA. View the full address on Bruce Mermelstein’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Bruce Mermelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bruce Mermelstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bruce Mermelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bruce Mermelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Bruce Mermelstein, EDD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.