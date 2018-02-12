Bruce Mermelstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bruce Mermelstein, EDD
Overview
Bruce Mermelstein, EDD is a Counselor in Newton Upper Falls, MA.
Bruce Mermelstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Great Moves188 Needham St, Newton Upper Falls, MA 02464 Directions (617) 527-4610
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bruce Mermelstein?
Life saver
About Bruce Mermelstein, EDD
- Counseling
- English
- 1285674184
Frequently Asked Questions
Bruce Mermelstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bruce Mermelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bruce Mermelstein works at
7 patients have reviewed Bruce Mermelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bruce Mermelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bruce Mermelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bruce Mermelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.