Dr. Bruce Mark, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Mark, DC
Overview
Dr. Bruce Mark, DC is a Chiropractor in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic - D.C..
Dr. Mark works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Medical and Rehab2607 Polk St, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (786) 839-6741Monday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mark?
This has been a great experience with Dr.Mark and I have already established trust and have seen improvement with a problem no one else has been able to help me with.
About Dr. Bruce Mark, DC
- Chiropractic
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole, Russian and Spanish
- 1811008568
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic - D.C.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mark using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark works at
Dr. Mark speaks Creole, Russian and Spanish.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.