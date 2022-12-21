See All Chiropractors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Bruce Mark, DC

Chiropractic
5 (161)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Mark, DC is a Chiropractor in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic - D.C..

Dr. Mark works at Broward Medical and Rehab in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Medical and Rehab
    2607 Polk St, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 839-6741
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Osteoarthritis
Rehabilitation Therapy
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Osteoarthritis
Rehabilitation Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 161 ratings
    Patient Ratings (161)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Mark, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811008568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic - D.C.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Mark, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mark works at Broward Medical and Rehab in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mark’s profile.

    Dr. Mark speaks Creole, Russian and Spanish.

    161 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

