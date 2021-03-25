See All Psychologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Bruce Levine, PHD

Psychology
Overview

Dr. Bruce Levine, PHD is a Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Hofstra University Ph.D. Program in Psychology and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at Dr. Bruce A. Levine, Ph.D., ABPP in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Bruce A. Levine
    9171 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 250-3050
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Dr. Bruce A. Levine
    1188 Bishop St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 250-3050

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Ratings & Reviews
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bruce Levine, PHD
About Dr. Bruce Levine, PHD

  • Psychology
  • English
  • 1508897836
Education & Certifications

  • Temple University School of Medicine
  • Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute
  • Central Islip Psychiatric Center (NY)
  • Hofstra University Ph.D. Program in Psychology
  • Hofstra University, Dept Of Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bruce Levine, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

