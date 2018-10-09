See All Clinical Psychologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Bruce Honeyman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (7)
Dr. Bruce Honeyman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-Fresno (Now Alliant U.).

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    5151 N Palm Ave Ste 750, Fresno, CA 93704 (559) 260-0971

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Couples Therapy
Individual Adult Psychotherapy
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235263716
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • California School Of Professional Psychology-Fresno (Now Alliant U.)
Undergraduate School
  • University of Colorado
