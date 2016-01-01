Bruce Dawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bruce Dawson, PSY
Bruce Dawson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Des Moines, IA.
Bruce Dawson works at
Multicultural Institute of Therapeutic Excellence4313 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311 Directions (515) 255-4211
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1902954589
Bruce Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
