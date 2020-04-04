Bruce Clay, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bruce Clay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bruce Clay, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bruce Clay, MA is a Psychologist in Hurricane, WV.
Bruce Clay works at
Locations
Insight Psychological & Counseling Inc.1401 Hospital Dr Ste 106, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-8650
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I began seeing Dr. Bruce off and on from 2016 thru 2018. I found him to be very sincere and honest. He is very easy to talk to and would always gave insight into my issues. With his direction he got me on the path to being a better person. I would highly recommend anyone to see him if nothing else but to get a new perspective.
About Bruce Clay, MA
- Psychology
- English
- 1851479885
Frequently Asked Questions
Bruce Clay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bruce Clay accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bruce Clay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bruce Clay works at
11 patients have reviewed Bruce Clay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bruce Clay.
