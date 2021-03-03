Overview

Dr. Bruce Christensen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola Unisversity and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Christensen works at Bruce N. Christensen, Ph.D. in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.