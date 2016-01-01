Dr. Bruce Carr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Carr, OD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Carr, OD is an Optometrist in Vacaville, CA.
Dr. Carr works at
Locations
-
1
Vacaville Optometric Vision Center Inc.513 Merchant St, Vacaville, CA 95688 Directions (707) 999-2963
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Carr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1457365678
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
