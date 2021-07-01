Bruce Cappo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bruce Cappo, PSY
Overview
Bruce Cappo, PSY is a Psychologist in Overland Park, KS.
Bruce Cappo works at
Locations
Clinical Associates PA8629 Bluejacket St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66214 Directions (913) 677-3553
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. He helped a lot with a family issue.
About Bruce Cappo, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1831134238
Frequently Asked Questions
Bruce Cappo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bruce Cappo works at
3 patients have reviewed Bruce Cappo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bruce Cappo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bruce Cappo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bruce Cappo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.