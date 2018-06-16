Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Bloom, DC
Dr. Bruce Bloom, DC is a Chiropractor in White Plains, NY.
Dr. Bloom works at
Locations
25 Lake St, White Plains, NY 10603
- Humana
Dr. Bloom is nothing short of a rare gem. The man saved my life not once but twice. He detoxed me of toxins and discovered that while my body is sick it cannot process many foods. He is a brilliant practitioner who understands human physiology and metabolism like no other. When I walked into his practice, I was fat, toxic and so sick that I definitely was on borrowed time. He restored me to a place of health that I couldn't have even dreamed of. My hero ??
- Chiropractic
- English
