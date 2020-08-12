Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Atkinson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Atkinson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Locations
- 1 1830 Water Pl SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 439-9353
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Atkinson is amazing! He has helped me so much! He listens and offers solid advice to overcome my issues. He helps me thrive even though I have struggled with bipolar disorder for 13 years. I have tried other therapists, but they acted like they were just in it for the money. Dr. Atkinson truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Bruce Atkinson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336116375
