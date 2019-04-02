Dr. Altman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Altman, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Bruce Altman, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Portsmouth, NH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 500 Market St Unit 1G, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 427-1428
-
2
Seacoast Orthopedics & and Spor7 Marsh Brook Dr Ste 205, Somersworth, NH 03878 Directions (603) 742-2007
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Altman has been very instrumental and insightful in my healing journey. He is an active listener and is non judgmental. He is able to gently bring you back into your lane using an empathic and cognitive approach. His feedback is always positive.
About Dr. Bruce Altman, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1255470696
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
