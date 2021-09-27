Dr. Bruce Allen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Allen, PHD
Dr. Bruce Allen, PHD is a Psychologist in Bullhead City, AZ.
Dr. Allen works at
Euthymia Inc.2681 Highway 95 Ste 100, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 763-9999
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Front office staff excellent, would recommend Dr.
About Dr. Bruce Allen, PHD
- Psychology
- English, French
- 1346258456
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
