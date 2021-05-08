See All Physicians Assistants in Kingwood, TX
Brooke Weidig, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Brooke Weidig, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brooke Weidig, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Branch, Galveston, Tx and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

Brooke Weidig works at Vytalus Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vytalus Medical Group
    23330 US 59 Ste 300, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-3223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Brooke Weidig?

May 08, 2021
Dr Brooke is a very caring dr who takes her time with you and explains what she wants to do for you. Hard to find drs that act like they really care about you
Debora Black — May 08, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Brooke Weidig, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Brooke Weidig, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Brooke Weidig to family and friends

Brooke Weidig's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Brooke Weidig

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brooke Weidig, PA-C.

About Brooke Weidig, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386691905
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Texas Branch, Galveston, Tx
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Texas A&M University, Tx
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Brooke Weidig, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brooke Weidig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Brooke Weidig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Brooke Weidig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brooke Weidig works at Vytalus Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Brooke Weidig’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Brooke Weidig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brooke Weidig.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brooke Weidig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brooke Weidig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Brooke Weidig, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.